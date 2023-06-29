Breaking: Rahul Gandhi's Convoy Stopped In Manipur's Bishnupur Fearing Violence - Watch

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's convoy was stopped at Bishnupur by the Manipur police while he was on his way to meet victims of violence in Churachandpur, news agency PTI reported. "The Congress leader has been stopped fearing violence," PTI quoted Manipur police as saying. Gandhi arrived at Imphal for a two-day visit to strife-torn Manipur on Thursday. He left for Churachandpur district where he will visit relief camps to meet people displaced by ethnic strife that rocked the northeastern state since early last month.

Questioning Manipur Police's act, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said "We are not able to understand why they have stooped us." "Rahul Gandhi's convoy has been stopped by police near Bishnupur. Police say that they are not in a position to allow us. People are standing on both sides of the road to wave to Rahul Gandhi. We are not able to understand why have they stopped us," news agency ANI quoted Venugopal as saying.

Around 50,000 people are now staying in over 300 relief camps across the state since ethnic strife started in May this year.

On Friday, Gandhi is scheduled to visit relief camps in Imphal and hold talks with certain civil society organisations, Congress sources said.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.