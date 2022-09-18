‘Rahul Gandhi as Congress chief’: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot passes resolution

New Delhi: With the party president election just weeks away, Rajasthan Congress has passed a resolution stating that Rahul Gandhi should be made the party’s President. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday (September 17, 2022) passed a resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as Congress chief again.

The development comes as the Congress revives its reach at the grassroots with its mass contact programme, the Bharat Jodo Yatra. However, senior party leaders are looking at other concerns too, such as leadership.

Congress state in-charge Ajay Maken, organisation election officer (PRO) Rajendra Kumpawat, state president Govind Singh Dotasra and party members from different districts of the state were present at the meeting held in Jaipur.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Rajasthan minister PS Khachariyawa said a resolution had been passed that whatever the “national president (Sonia Gandhi) will decide would be accepted, including regarding the appointment of state chiefs.”

#WATCH | Resolution passed that everyone will abide by whatever the national president decides on, incl appointment of state presidents. Another resolution moved by CM (Ashok Gehlot) to appoint Rahul Gandhi as party president has also been passed: Rajasthan Min PS Khachariyawas pic.twitter.com/5cVITihKOy — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2022

“Another resolution has been moved by chief minister Gehlot to appoint Rahul Gandhi as party chief,” he further added.

Meanwhile, Puducherry Pradesh Congress also, through a resolution, demanded that Rahul Gandhi be made the next Congress President. According to sources, Himachal Pradesh state unit will also be passing a similar resolution during its September 19 meeting.