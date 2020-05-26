Rahul Gandhi asks Centre to come clear on India-China faceoff at Ladakh, says 'transparency needed'

New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (May 26) asked that the Narendra Modi-led central government to come clean on the situation arising at the Ladakh border, stating that there should be transparency on the issue. The Congress leader asked the government to make it clear to the citizen what is happening on the border.

His statement comes amid reports of a face-off between the Indian Army and China`s People's Liberation Army in eastern Ladakh at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"The details of what happened along the border, the government should share with the people. I cannot see transparency. The issue of Ladakh and China is a live issue. Transparency is required," Rahul said, in his address through video conferencing today. He added that what happened with Nepal and why, what is happening in Ladakh should be made clear.

Indian and Chinese troops remained engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation in several disputed areas along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh, signalling that the confrontation could become the biggest military face-off after the Doklam episode in 2017.

Top military sources said India has further increased its strength in Pangong Tso and Galwan Valley -- the two contentious areas where Chinese army is learnt to have been deploying around 2,000 to 2,500 troops besides gradually enhancing temporary infrastructure.

The biggest concern for Indian military has been the presence of Chinese troops around several key points including Indian Post KM120 along the Darbuk-Shayok-Daulat Beg Oldie road in Galwan Valley. "It is serious. It is not a normal kind of transgression," former Northern Army Commander Lt Gen (Retd) DS Hooda told PTI.

Speaking on the issue, Rahul said that till the time there is no transparency on the matter, it won't be wise for him to speak on the subject. "If I have more information then I will share more details on it," he added