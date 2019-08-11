Rahul Gandhi asks government to 'lift the veil of secrecy' in Jammu and Kashmir, says 'things going wrong'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has raised concerns over the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing mediapersons, the former Congress president suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government was hiding the reality from people of the country.

The Gandhi scion cited media reports to target the government. He said that there were reports of violence and people dying in the region and demanded that the government must make things “transparent”.

“Some reports have come that things in Jammu and Kashmir are going very wrong. There are reports of violence, there are reports of people dying. It is very very important that the government of India and the Prime Minister makes it very clear and transparent exactly what is happening in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh,” he said.

The Congress leader further said that the government needs to “tell the country what is happening and be completely transparent”. Rahul Gandhi shared a video of his interaction with the mediapersons.

He tweeted, “Reports of unrest are emanating from J&K where the Govt. has imposed a media & communications black out. I urge the Govt. to take urgent steps to ensure the safety of every citizen in J&K and to lift the veil of secrecy.”

In his first reaction after the decision to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir, the former Congress chief had accused the government of “unilaterally tearing apart J&K”. Opposing government’s move, he had further said that “this nation is made by its people, not plots of land”.

His tweet read, “National integration isn’t furthered by unilaterally tearing apart J&K, imprisoning elected representatives and violating our Constitution. This nation is made by its people, not plots of land. This abuse of executive power has grave implications for our national security.”

Rahul Gandhi had also said that the detention of leaders in Jammu and Kashmir was “unconstitutional and undemocratic”.