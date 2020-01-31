Rahul Gandhi asks 'who paid Jamia shooter' as Opposition protests CAA-NRC at Parliament premises

A day after firing incident at Jamia Milia Islamia which left one student injured, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while participating in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NRC and NPR asked: "who paid Jamia shooter".

During the ongoing Budget Session at the Parliament, Opposition leaders including Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi staged a protest in front of Gandhi statue inside Parliament premises.

As per party sources, the Congress MPs have decided that while sitting for the President's address in Central Hall they will wear black bands at the joint session.

Meanwhile, Indian National Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter criticising the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre. She wrote: "All this is possible when the ministers and leaders of the BJP government will incite people to shoot, give provocative speeches. The Prime Minister should answer what kind of Delhi he wants to build? Do they stand with violence or non-violence? Do they stand with development or with chaos?"

On Thursday, a gunman brandished his weapon at the public in the presence of police and fired towards the marching students leaving one student injured. A case has been registered under section 307 IPC and 25/27 of Arms Act at New Friends Colony police station the statement said.