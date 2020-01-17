Best way to silence terrorist DSP: Rahul Gandhi hits out at Centre, raises doubt on probe

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday (January 17) launched an attack on the Narendra Modi-led government in the Centre accusing it of trying to silence the case of arrested Jammu and Kashmir DSP Devinder Singh by transferring it to National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In a tweet on Friday, Rahul Gandhi said, "The best way to silence Terrorist DSP Davinder, is to hand the case to the NIA. The NIA is headed by another Modi - YK, who investigated the Gujarat Riots & Haren Pandya's assassination. In YK's care, the case is as good as dead. #WhoWantsTerroristDavinderSilenced And why??"

A day earlier, on January 16, the former Congress president had questioned the silence of PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor (NSA) on Jammu and Kashmir DSP, who was arrested in Pulwama while ferrying terrorists. Rahul also questioned the suspended Deputy SP's role in Pulwama attack and asked 'who was protecting him'.

"DSP Davinder Singh sheltered 3 terrorists with blood on their hands at his home & was caught ferrying them to Delhi. He must be tried by a fast track court within 6 months & if guilty, given the harshest possible sentence for treason," he had tweeted on Thursday.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also criticised the government on Devinder Singh saying, "his arrest in J&K raises disturbing questions critical to India`s national security. It seems rather odd that he not only evaded detection but was entrusted with extremely sensitive duties like escorting foreign envoys to J&K under the prevailing circumstances."

Union Ministry of Home Affairs on January 16 asked the NIA to investigate the case of J&K DSP, sources said. Jammu & Kashmir's Home Department will take a call on the dismissal of Singh, who was arrested on January 11 along with Hizbul Mujahideen commander Naveed Babu, his accomplice Rafi and a lawyer named Irfan from a car on the highway near Kulgam.

The J&K police officer was allegedly taking Babu to Jammu to help him travel to Pakistan in connivance with Irfan.

Arms and ammunition were later recovered from multiple raids conducted at the residences of Davinder in Srinagar. The disgraced DIG is currently being interrogated by a joint team of the Centre and J&K.