"Rahul Gandhi Behaved Like Goon': BJP On Parliament Scuffle

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi 'goon' during the press meeting at BJP's headquarters. He also accused Congress leader for deliberately causing a disruption during the BJP MPs' protest at Makar Dwar of Parliament which led to a scuffle between the ruling alliance and the opposition.

While addressing a press conference on Thursday at the BJP headquarters, Chouhan also took aim at Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi after their own press conference, asserting that their actions reflected a lack of accountability and respect.

Chouhan said, "Congress President Kharge and Rahul Gandhi held a press conference here just a while ago. We were expecting him to seek forgiveness for the actions they committed in Parliament, but instead, their arrogance was on full display. Today, my mind is upset and heavy with pain. I have been a member of both the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha many times, and I have seen the conduct and behaviour of the MPs and MLAs. What I saw in the Parliament today was unimaginable -- behaviour full of arrogance, arrogance and hooliganism."

Speaking about the incident, BJP MP claimed that security personnel had asked Rahul Gandhi to take a different route to avoid disrupting the BJP MPs' protest at Makar Dwar.

Chouhan further said, "MPs from any party have the right to protest on any issue. Congress has also been staging protests for the past few days."

Chouhan further accused Rahul Gandhi of escalating the situation into violence and claimed that BJP MP Pratap Sarangi had fallen and sustained a head injury, while MP Mukesh Rajput lost consciousness and had to undergo an MRI following the confrontation.

"Rahul Gandhi behaved like a goon. He started pushing there. Our elderly MP Pratap Sarangi fell and he was seriously injured on the head. He was admitted to the ICU and he is still under treatment. He was unconscious. His NRI scan is being done. Will physical power be used in the Parliament instead of logic? On whatever our Adivasi MP Phangnon Konyak, we are full of pain at what she mentioned. She has complained to the Speaker of the Rajya Sabha. She was treated inappropriately. The Speaker said that she approached him while crying," Chouhan said.

(With ANI Inputs)