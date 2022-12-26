Rahul Gandhi braves Delhi cold in T-shirt, visits memorials of former PMs; Congress says 'he is superhuman'

New Delhi: Wearing a T-shirt on a chilling December morning, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the memorials of Mahatma Gandhi and several former prime ministers, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and paid tributes to them in Delhi. While his security staff wore suits and other Congress leaders wearing jackets and mufflers, Gandhi visited Veer Bhumi, Shakti Sthal and Shanti Van, the memorials of former prime ministers Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru respectively in a white T-shirt. He also visited Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, and Vijay Ghat, the memorial of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

The former Congress chief also paid tributes to Vajpayee at his memorial, Sadaiv Atal.

Gandhi also visited the memorials of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh and former deputy prime minister Jagjivan Ram.

"The holy land of India has taught the whole world lessons of love and non-violence. Keeping these ideals in heart, looking at the footprints of the sons of Mother India, we are moving forward...," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi while sharing a video of him paying tributes at various memorials.

Calling him a "superhuman" for going out in T-Shirts, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said that Rahul Gandhi is like a yogi doing his "tapasya" with focus.

"Rahul Gandhi is superhuman. While we are freezing in cold and wearing jackets, he is going out in T-Shirts (for his Bharat Jodo yatra). He is like a yogi doing his 'tapasya' with focus," he told reporters.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also echoed similar sentiments and said that Rahul Gandhi is on a "tapasya" and wants to take everyone along.

"The BJP said Rahul Gandhi is going on a Christmas holiday abroad, but today, in this chilling cold, when BJP ministers, leaders and spokespersons, covered with blankets, were trying to break India, Rahul Ji was paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Chaudhary Charan Singh, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee at their memorials and completing his tapasya," Shrinate told reporters.

BJP के नेता कहते थे कि राहुल गांधी जी क्रिसमस की छुट्टी मनाने विदेश जाएंगे।



लेकिन आज कड़ाके की ठंड में जब BJP के नेता कंबल ओढ़कर भारत तोड़ने में लगे थे,



तब राहुल जी महापुरुषों की समाधि पर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित कर रहे थे।



क्या 'माफीवीर' की सेना माफी मांगेगी?



:@SupriyaShrinate जी pic.twitter.com/yr3HUFKas6 — Congress (@INCIndia) December 26, 2022

Shrinate said Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo is about a confluence of all kinds of ideologies and when Vajpayee told Modi to follow the 'Raj Dharma', "he was safeguarding the Constitution and Mr. Gandhi's presence at Atal Ji's Samadhi is a mark of that respect".