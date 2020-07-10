Rahul Gandhi calls for cancellation of exams, urges UGC to promote students on basis of past performance

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that it is “extremely unfair to conduct exams during the COVID-19 pandemic’’ and urged the University Grants Commission (UGC) to cancel the exams and promote students on the basis of their past performance.

The Congress leader took to Twitter and said, “It is extremely unfair to conduct exams during the Covid-19 pandemic. UGC must hear the voice of the students and academics. Exams should be cancelled and students promoted on basis of past performance.’’

It is extremely unfair to conduct exams during the Covid19 pandemic. UGC must hear the voice of the students and academics. Exams should be cancelled and students promoted on basis of past performance.#SpeakUpForStudents pic.twitter.com/1TYY3q58i0 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 10, 2020

He also accused the UGC of creating confusion and said that it is unfair to conduct examinations during the COVID-19 pandemic and the UGC should listen to the voice of students.

"COVID has harmed many people. Students in schools, colleges and universities are being made to suffer. "While the IITs and colleges have cancelled exams and have promoted students, the UGC is creating confusion. UGC should also cancel the exams and promote students on the basis of past performance," the senior Congress leader said in a video message.

He made these remarks while participating in the 'SpeakUpforStudents' campaign by the Congress party and posted a short video message on Twitter.

The Congress has launched a campaign in favour of students, demanding cancellation of exams during the pandemic and urging their promotion.