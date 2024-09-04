Rahul Gandhi Calls For Jammu And Kashmir’s Statehood In Rally Ahead of Assembly Elections

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, arguing that the region’s identity and resources have been stripped away since its autonomous status was revoked.

Speaking at an election rally in Ramban, Gandhi criticized the current administration, stating, "For the first time in India’s history, statehood has been taken away. A state was created, and now it’s been abolished, with the people's rights and resources being snatched away. We must return statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. It's not just your state that's gone; your rights and wealth are being taken from you too."

He emphasized that the Congress wanted statehood to be restored before holding elections, but criticized the BJP for its stance, which prioritizes elections over the statehood issue. “The BJP wants to hold elections first and discuss statehood later. We are committed to pushing for statehood, regardless of BJP’s opposition. We will put enough pressure to ensure the people of Jammu and Kashmir get their statehood back.”

Gandhi took a swipe at the current administration, likening the present Lieutenant Governor to a 'king' who is misappropriating local resources. He said, "In 1947, we replaced kings with democracy and a Constitution. Now, there's a 'king' in Jammu and Kashmir, who is taking your money and giving it to outsiders. Our first step will be to restore statehood."

The Congress leader also drew a contrast between his party’s vision and the BJP’s approach. “This election is about two ideologies: hatred, violence, and fear on one side, and love and respect on the other. Our Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir embodied our message of spreading love in a market of hatred. The BJP divides; we unite.”

Gandhi further criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approach, saying, “Before the Lok Sabha elections, Modi strutted with a puffed chest, but now he’s bowed down. This time, before entering Parliament, he placed the Constitution on his forehead.”

Looking ahead, Gandhi promised to address unemployment if Congress comes to power, stating, “When our alliance government takes over, we will prioritize filling all government vacancies, extend the age limit to 40 years, regularize daily wage workers, and raise their incomes. We aim to run a government that includes everyone and respects all.”

He also expressed his admiration for the region, joking about his short visit, “This place is so beautiful, I wish I could stay longer. You’ve scheduled a 45-minute program, but I’d love to be here for 2-3 days to see more of this lovely place and its people.”

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, scheduled to be the first since the abrogation of Article 370, will take place in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1, with votes counted on October 8. The assembly has 90 constituencies, including reserved seats for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.