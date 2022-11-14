Rahul Gandhi can take a BREAK from 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on November 22, Check the BIG reason HERE

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Gujarat on November 22. He will visit Gujarat after taking a break from the Congress Party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. Elections in Gujarat are to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. Counting of votes will take place on December 8. The former Congress president is facing criticism from the BJP for not campaigning for the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, where assembly elections were held on November 12. Now with the elections over in Himachal, Congress is focusing on Gujarat. Over the next few weeks, several campaign rallies have been scheduled in the electoral state by prominent party leaders from the Congress.

Under this, the party will organize a total of 25 mega rallies in the next 15 days which will cover 125 assembly constituencies. These rallies of the Congress will be under an aggressive election strategy, in which all the big leaders of the party will participate. According to party sources, apart from Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, both Chief Ministers - Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, former Chief Ministers of the party, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and big leaders of OBC-SC-ST-minorities will also hold election rallies and campaign in Gujarat in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the Congress has released its sixth list of candidates for the Gujarat elections.With the release of this latest list, the party has so far declared candidates for 142 seats in the state. The Congress had released its first list on November 4, in which 43 candidates were named. The second list of 46 candidates was declared on November 10. The list of seven candidates was released on Friday. The opposition Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are trying to end the 27 years of BJP rule in Gujarat.