Rahul Gandhi compares BJP government to colonial rule

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi has said that Congress can expect no support from democratic institutions in the country and has implied that BJP is controlling most, if not all, of them.

Speaking on the way forward for his party after yet another humiliating performance in Lok Sabha elections, Rahul said that Congress is fighting a serious battle despite democratic institutions being against it. "There’s no institution that is going to support you in this country. It’s like the British period when not a single institution supported the party yet we fought and won," he said on Saturday.

Training his guns on BJP, he said that the party is guilty of using hate as a weapon against Congress. "The people who are opposing us in the Parliament, they use hatred. They use anger to fight us. And as I said throughout the election, there is only one way to fight hatred and anger. There is no other way and that is the love and the affection and the compassion of the Congress party," said the party president.

Urging party MPs to stand tall, Rahul also said that every Congress member ought to fight against any possible lack of confidence and self-belief. "Our 52 MPs will fight BJP on every single inch. We are enough to make BJP jump every day."

(With inputs from ANI)