Rahul Gandhi Conviction: Delhi Police Stops Opposition's Protest March At Vijay Chowk Citing Sec 144

New Delhi: Delhi Police On Friday (March 24) asked the opposition MPs not to carry out a march at Vijay Chowk in the national capital citing the enforcement of Section 144 CrPC in the area. The MPs of the opposition parties were holding a march against the ruling government demanding Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) inquiry on the Adani-Hindenberg issue in the parliament.

A host of Opposition leaders from parties such as the CPI, CPI(M), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray), JD(U), and Aam Aadmi Party, marched to Vijay Chowk, holding placards like 'We demand JPC' and 'Save LIC' and a huge banner in front of them with 'Democracy in Danger' written on it.

In a video shared by the news agency ANI, MPs are seen marching at Vijay Chowk in Delhi holding flyers and posters demanding JPC inquiry on the Adani issue. Meanwhile, a police personnel is heard asking the political leaders to stop the agitation citing that Section 144 CrPC is imposed in the area and gathering, protests, and agitation are not allowed there.

"We're fighting for JPC into Adani issue for months. They have a majority but the BJP is scared as there's something fishy. We'll keep fighting unitedly for it," said Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge said.

He also hit out at BJP chief J P Nadda over his allegation that Rahul Gandhi compared OBC communities to thieves and accused the BJP of indulging in "caste politics". AAP's Sanjay Singh said Gandhi's conviction shows that the government wants to finish off the opposition by slapping cases on them.