Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi extends greetings on Dussehra

Rahul Gandhi extends greetings on Dussehra
File photo

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday extended his greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Dussehra, a Hindu festival celebrated at the end of Navaratri each year.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "The eventual triumph of good over evil is a universal truth. Today we celebrate and reaffirm our belief in that truth. My best wishes and greetings to each and every one of you, on the joyous occasion of Dussehra."

The Gandhi scion also shared a graphic picture of 10-headed demon king Ravana with Lord Rama`s Kondandoani (Bow) at the bottom pointing towards the demon to signify the triumph of victory of good over evil across the country.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also wished people on the Vijayadashmi on Twitter and said, "Best wishes to all of you on Vijaydashmi which is about the victory of good over evil and triumph of simplicity over pride."

Live TV

The Congress party also extended Dussehra greetings to the citizens saying, "Best wishes of Vijayadashmi to all the countrymen. This festival reminds us that the greatest evil is bound to be destroyed. Lies before evil and truth before good, do not last long. We wish for the disappearance of all evils from your life.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Dussehra, Congress Party, Dussehra greetings
