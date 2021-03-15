Rahul Gandhi following Jinnah's footsteps, will be rejected by Assam: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in his rally on Monday (March 15) in poll-bound Assam laid a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and claimed that he is following "Jinnah's footsteps".

Addressing a campaign rally at Dibrugarh’s Naharkatia in Assam, Chouhan said, "Congress is not following in Mahatma Gandhi's footsteps. Congress and Rahul Gandhi are following in Jinnah's footsteps. And Jinnah's steps will destroy Assam and India."

Chouhan slammed Congress for its alliance with Maulana Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections and said that this alliance is an “insult” to late Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

“Congress joined with a man like Badruddin Ajmal who supported infiltrators and left no stone unturned in destroying Assam, who talks about creating a Muslim nation. Ajmal is a man with whom even Tarun Gogoi did join hands. This is an insult to Gogoi too,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Attacking Congress, he alleged that the party has failed to carry out any developmental work in the Northeastern states since Independence.

"Congress ruled Assam for 55 years, but what has it given? Assam which was not defeated by the Mughals due to the heroism of Lachit Borphukan (Ahom general), Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi gave only infiltration, violence, terrorism, agitation, hunger and unemployment,” PTI quoted the MP CM as saying.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam started advancing on the path of development.

He added that Congress will “become history” under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Chouhan shared the dias with Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Naharkatia. Assam will go to polls for 126 Assembly seats in three phases from March 27 to April 6. The results will be declared on May 2.

(With inputs from agencies)

