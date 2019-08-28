Rahul Gandhi gets a surprise kiss from a man in Wayanad - Watch

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was kissed by a man on his cheek during his visit to Wayanad, his parliamentary constituency in Kerala.

A video tweeted by news agency ANI shows the man suddenly coming up to Rahul, who is sitting on the front seat of his car, and hugging him and planting a kiss on the Congress MP's cheek.

#WATCH A man kisses Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Wayanad in Kerala. pic.twitter.com/9WQxWQrjV8 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2019

The man was soon pulled away while a smiling Rahul shook hands with people surrounding his car.

Kerala: A man kisses Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Wayanad. pic.twitter.com/8hk2et4ifJ — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2019

In a similar incident, Rahul was kissed by a woman in Gujarat on Valentine's Day in February 2019, while campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls.

Live TV

Meanwhile, Rahul arrived in Wayanad on Tuesday to review the ongoing flood rehabilitation work in his constituency.

"I'm in my parliamentary constituency, Wayanad, for the next few days, visiting flood relief camps and reviewing rehabilitation work in the area. Much has been accomplished, but there's so much more that still needs to be done," he earlier tweeted.

Rahul visited a relief camp and distributed relief material to flood affected persons, currently lodged at St. Thomas Church, Chungam Thalappuzha Village, Wayanad.

Rahul is slated to return to Delhi on August 30