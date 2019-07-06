Rahul Gandhi granted bail in defamation case filed by Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi

PATNA: Rahul Gandhi has been granted bail by Patna Court in connection with a defamation case filed by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi over Gandhi's remark 'why all thieves have Modi surname?'
This is a developing story
