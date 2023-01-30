topStoriesenglish2567293
'Rahul Gandhi has Proven he can Unite India': Mallikarjun Kharge After Bharat Jodo Yatra Culminates

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was addressing a rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar to mark the culmination of Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 02:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday (January 30, 2023) heaped praise on his party colleague Rahul Gandhi for his Bharat Jodo Yatra and said that the Wayanad MP has proven that he can unite the country from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Addressing a rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar to mark the culmination of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said that the foot march was not for winning elections but to counter the hate spread by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the country.

"The yatra was not for winning elections but against hate. BJP people are spreading hate in the country. Rahul Gandhi has proven that he can unite the country from Kanyakumari to Kashmir on issues like unemployment and inflation," Kharge told the rally.

He also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the RSS, and the BJP were pursuing the policy widening the poor-rich divide in the country.

"(Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji, RSS, and BJP want to keep poor people poor and to make rich, richer. Ten per cent people are looting 72 per cent wealth of the country while 50 per cent own just three per cent," the Congress chief said.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi hoisted the national flag at the Bharat Jodo Yatra campsite in Srinagar.

He followed it with a fun snowball fight with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

In a brief address to the 'Bharat Yatris', Gandhi thanked them for their love, affection, and support through the 136-day foot march, which began in Kanyakumari on September 7 last year.

The Gandhi siblings later joined Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and scores of other party leaders at the Pradesh Congress Committee office on the Maulana Azad Road where another flag-hoisting ceremony was held and the national anthem was played.

The foot march traversed through 12 states and two Union territories in nearly five months after its launch on September 7 last year, clocking over 4,000 km.

