Rahul Gandhi In US On May 28, To Attend 'Mohabbat Ki Dukan' In California

Rahul Gandhi will also participate in an NRI meet in San Francisco, according to party sources.

Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 02:30 PM IST|Source: IANS

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s state visit to the US on June 22, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will leave for the country on May 28 and attend several programmes during his visit there, including an event, named `Mohabbat ki dukan` on May 30 in California. A party source said that Gandhi will now be leaving for May 28 instead of May 31.

He will first attend the `Mohabbat ki dukan` programme in California on May 30. During his five-month 3,900 km-long Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Srinagar, Gandhi had been saying `Nafarat ke bazar me, Mohabbat ki dukan khol raha hu` to connect with the masses.

He will also participate in an NRI meet in San Francisco, according to party sources. All the programmes of Rahul Gandhi are being organised by the Indian Overseas Congress, US wing. The party source said that he will also address an NRI meeting in New York on June 4 and also attend a programme at Stanford University.

Earlier this year, Rahul Gandhi visited the UK and participated in several programmes. In a statement last week, the White House had announced that US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an official state visit on June 22.

