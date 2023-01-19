‘Rahul Gandhi is a smart man, NOT a pappu’: Ex-RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan defends Congress MP

NEW DELHI: Noted economist and former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan has now jumped to the defence of Rahul Gandhi who has labelled as ‘pappu’ by his political opponents. Speaking to a private TV news channel, the former RBI Governor said that the Congress MP from Wayanad is not a ‘pappu’, he is in fact a smart man. Rajan, who grabbed the eyeballs after he briefly joined Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan last month, also stated that is "unfortunate" that the former Congress chief is being labelled as ‘pappu.’

Rajan, while speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, stated that he has worked with the Gandhi scion closely for many years and based on his interaction with him, he knows that Rahul Gandhi is no way a 'pappu' (fool). The former RBI Governor said that Rahul Gandhi clearly knows what his priorities are and what he is capable of. Explaining why he walked with Rahul Gandhi, Rajan said that he stands for the values the Bharat Jodo Yatra is all about.

Sounding an alarm for the policymakers in the central government, Rajan predicted that 2023 will be difficult for the Indian economy as also for the rest of the world and the country failed to "generate reforms" needed for growth.

Importantly, on Wednesday, the former RBI governor said it is too premature to think that India will replace China when it comes to influencing global economic growth. “However, the situation may change going forward as India is already the world's fifth-largest economy, it is growing and has the potential to keep expanding,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi has himself reacted to being called 'Pappu' by his detractors recently. When he was recently asked if he feels bad when people call him Pappu, Rahul Gandhi said he does not. "It is in their heart. It shows the fear in her heart. They are unhappy," Rahul Gandhi said, adding, "I welcome all the name-calling, I feel good. Please take my name more."

The Congress leader further said that people didn't spare even his grandmother, Indira Gandhi, who was called the Iron Lady of India. "Before she was called the Iron Lady, she was called Gungi Gudiya. The same people who attack me 24x7 used to call her Gungi Gudiya. And suddenly, Gungi Gudiya became the Iron Lady. She was always the Iron Lady," he said.