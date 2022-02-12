'Rahul Gandhi is modern-day Jinnah': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma mounts attack

New Delhi: Continuing his attack on Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks in Lok Sabha, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday (February 12) called the Congress leader a “modern-day Jinnah”.

Rahul Gandhi had said in his Lok Sabha speech during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address that India is a “union of states”, irking BJP which has been targeting him since over the remark.

“It seems for him (Congress leader Rahul Gandhi), India is only from Gujarat to West Bengal. I've been observing what he has been saying in the last 10 days. Once he said India is a union of states. Another time he says India means from Gujarat to Bengal,” Himanta Biswa Sarma was quoted as saying by ANI.

Sarma said that Gandhi’s language is “similar to that of Jinnah before 1947”. “So, I am saying the ghost of Jinnah has entered into Rahul Gandhi, I said this in Uttarakhand, Rahul Gandhi's language is similar to that of Jinnah before 1947. In a way, Rahul Gandhi is modern-day Jinnah,” the Assam CM added.

...So, I am saying the ghost of Jinnah has entered into Rahul Gandhi, I said this in Uttrakhand, Rahul Gandhi's language is similar to that of Jinnah before 1947. In a way, Rahul Gandhi is modern-day Jinnah: Assam CM & BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma pic.twitter.com/nyMzZgBTC8 — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2022

A day before, the Assam CM had made controversial remarks while taking a potshot at Gandhi. During a rally in poll-bound Uttarakhand, he had slammed the former Congress chief for demanding proof of the September 2016 surgical strike launched by the Indian Army against terrorist camps in PoK.

Further, he said if BJP had ever demanded proof of him being the "son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi", drawing sharp criticism from the Congress party.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao today asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over his controversial remarks on Rahul Gandhi.

"Modiji! Is this our Indian culture? Is this what has been taught in Vedas, Mahabharat, Ramayana and Bhagavad Gita? I am asking BJP National President Naddaji. Is it our culture?" KCR said referring to Sarma's comments.

Seeking the resignation of Sarma, the Telangana CM added, "... Can a Chief Minister talk like this? There are limits. Are you egoistic? Doing tamasha? You think people will remain silent?"

(With agency inputs)

Live TV