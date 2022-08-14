New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday (August 14, 2022) slammed the Congress government in Rajasthan after a nine-year-old Dalit boy was allegedly beaten to death by a teacher for touching a water pot. Taking it to Twitter, BJP National Secretary Y Satya Kumar said that the incident was embarrassing.

"Incidents of atrocities on Dalits are increasing continuously in the state. Rahul Gandhi, who has commented on every subject of the country, has been silent," the BJP leader wrote in a tweet.

Other BJP leaders also expressed their concern over the incident and slammed Ashok Ghelot-led Congress government in the state. State’s BJP chief Satish Poonia said that a person commits such acts when they no longer fear the administration. "This countless spate of incidents shows that the state Chief Minister and Home Minister are helpless. The guilty must be brought to book," he said.

The incident happened in a private school in the Jalore district of Rajasthan. A nine-year-old Dalit boy died on Saturday allegedly after he was beaten up by a teacher for touching a drinking water pot, police said. Police have arrested the teacher, Chail Singh, 40, and charged him with murder and under sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Indra Meghwal, a student of the private school in Surana village, was beaten up on July 20 and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Earlier, on Saturday, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh wrote to the chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and requested them to probe the incident and ensure justice to the family of the victim.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called the incident tragic and said that the case has been taken up under the Case Officer Scheme for speedy investigation. "Justice will be ensured to the victim's family at the earliest. An assistance amount of Rs 5 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," Rajasthan CM said.