Rahul Gandhi launches portal for COVID-19 affected MSME sector, seeks suggestions

New Delhi: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has launched a portal for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) which he claimed was badly impacted by the deadly coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and sought suggestions for improving it.

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and said that his party is finalizing the draft to submit the government demand for a stimulus package to this sector and sought suggestions and ideas for the same.

"COVID-19 has devastated our micro, small and medium businesses (MSME). The Congress party needs your help. Send us suggestions and ideas for what an economic stimulus package should cover," the Gandhi scion said on Twitter.

The suggestions can be sent on voiceofmsme.in or on social media platforms of the party, he said.

The Congress Consultative Group has deliberated on MSME and agriculture sectors under Manmohan Singh. Rahul Gandhi is a member of this committee.

MSME is the biggest generator of employment after agriculture. We will be giving our suggestions in priority, Jairam Ramesh had said after the first meeting on Monday.

Congress had demanded that the government should also bear 75 percent salary of those working in the MSME sector.