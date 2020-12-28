Rahul Gandhi leaves for personal trip abroad as Congress celebrates 136th Foundation Day

NEW DELHI: Just a day before the 136th foundation day of Congress, former party president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi left for a short personal trip to abroad. Rahul's latest trip to abroad comes at a time when the party is celebrating its foundation day on Monday and taking out Tiranga Yatra across the country.

Speaking on the same, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that Rahul is travelling out of the country and will be away for a few days. Although the party did not disclose the destination, sources said that the former party president has left for Milan in Italy.

On December 24, Rahul Gandhi had led a delegation to meet President Ram Nath Kovind against the farm laws and submitted a memorandum to him urging that he should ask the government to reconsider the demands of the farmers. He had also demanded a joint session of the Parliament and withdrawal of the three agricultural laws.

According to sources, Rahul left the country on December 27 morning and will be away for a few days. He is travelling amid the ongoing farmers' agitation against agricultural laws.

The Congress MP also did not attend a meeting of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) leaders to review the party's performance in the local body elections. The state in-charge Tariq Anwar who is on a tour of Kerala, is taking a review meeting on the issue.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has asked all its state units to observe the party's foundation day on December 28 through various campaigns including organising 'Tiranga Yatras' and running a social media campaign 'Selfie with Tiranga'.