Adani Row: Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At Former Congress Leaders

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit back at former party leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia and Ghulam Nabi Azad among others over their recent remarks against the party. Linking five former leaders with the Adani row, Gandhi alleged that these leaders hide the truth and mislead people. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi slammed Ghulab Nabi Azad, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Reddy and Ex-Defence Minister AK Antony's son Anil Antony. "They hide the truth, that's why they mislead every day! The question remains the same - who has ₹20,000 crore benami money in Adani's companies?," he tweeted.

Earlier this week, launching a sharp attack on Gandhi and the Congress, Scindia alleged the party has been left with no ideology, except the one of a "traitor who works against the country".

He attacked Congress for giving Gandhi "special treatment" following his conviction in a defamation case. He accused the party of pressuring the judiciary and doing everything possible to stay relevant.

Scindia, who was once considered close to Gandhi, left the Congress following differences with the leadership and joined the BJP in 2020.

Similarly, Azad, who quit the Congress last year, said Gandhi was the primary reason why he and many others were not in the Congress today and claimed that one had to be "spineless" to remain in the grand old party.

Gandhi also mentioned two former Congress leaders who joined BJP this week. On Friday, ex-Congress leader and last chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh N Kiran Kumar Reddy joined BJP. Reddy hit out at the Congress leadership for failing to accept the people's verdict and correct course. "They believe they are correct and all others, including the people of India, are wrong," he said.

Meanwhile, Anil K Antony, the son of former Kerala Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader A K Antony, joined the saffron party on Thursday.

The opposition and the government are at loggerheads over US firm Hindenburg`s report on the Adani group where the former is demanding the setting up of a JPC to probe the issue while the latter has been demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks during his UK trip.