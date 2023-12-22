Rahul Gandhi Links Unemployment With Overuse Of Social Media By Youth, Checks His Phone During Speech

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday blamed unemployment for the Parliament security breach, adding that the youth in India spend hours scrolling on social media. He said, “The security breach in the Parliament was a result of unemployment under the BJP government. A survey revealed that under PM Modi’s leadership, young people spend over 7 hours on social media apps like Instagram and X.”

While Gandhi linked the use of mobile phones with unemployment, a video posted by journalist Ashok Shrivastav shows the Wayanad MP using his phone during a protest organised by the Opposition bloc INDIA. In the video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen checking his phone as he sat with other opposition leaders.

During his speech in New Delhi, Gandhi claimed that as the two men jumped from the visitors’ gallery in Lok Sabha, leaders from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ran away. “A few days ago, 2-3 youths jumped inside the Parliament House, we all saw, they came inside and spread some smoke. All the BJP MPs ran away. They call themselves nationalists but we saw how afraid they were,” he said.

Gandhi also said that the media is only focussing on him recording a video of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee’s video of mimicry outside the Parliament instead of highlighting the issue of unemployment and the suspension of MPs over the week.

The India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) organised a nationwide protest over the suspension of over 146 MPs from the parliament over the past week.