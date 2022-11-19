Rahul Gandhi marches with women today in 'Shakti Walk' on Indira Gandhi's Birth Anniversary- Read here

New Delhi: On the occasion of former prime minister Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday began the party's "Bharat Jodo Yatra" with special emphasis on women. He announced the party's 'Shakti Walk' in a tweet, "You are the hope, you are the light, you are the peace. You are the adamant force, you are the revolution! Every woman of India is called upon to join hands with us to unite India. Your strength and courage can change the world." The Congress Party's official Twitter handle shared photos of the 'Shakti Walk' writing, "Today on the birth anniversary of Indira Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra continues with women power Shakti Walk."

आप आशा, आप रौशनी, आप ही शांति

आप उम्मीद, आप ज़िद, आप ही हैं क्रांति!



भारत की हर महिला को आवाह्न है - भारत को जोड़ने के लिए, हमारे साथ कदम मिला कर चलें। आपकी शक्ति और साहस दुनिया बदल सकती है।#ShaktiWalk pic.twitter.com/hzSxarjZWY November 18, 2022

Indira Gandhi's Birth Anniversary

Today is India's first and only woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's 105th birth anniversary. She served as the longest-serving PM after her father.During Indira Gandhi's first term as PM, she nationalised 14 banks. Her birth anniversary is celebrated as National Integration Day to promote peace, unity, and integration among Indian citizens.

On October 31, 1984, Indira Gandhi was shot and killed by two of her bodyguards. Her bodyguards fired 31 bullets at her. It was in retaliation to her 'Operation Blue Star', a military operation against Sikh militants in Harmandir Sahib Complex (Golden Temple) in Amritsar.

Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders and workers resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from the Buldhana district of Maharastra on Saturday (November 19, 2022). Tushar Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson, announced on Thursday that he will join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra's Shegaon on Friday (November 18, 2022). Tushar Gandhi said on Facebook that he would join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Shegaon tomorrow after sharing a photo of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawahar Lal Nehru. "Now I am on my way to Shegaon to join Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra tomorrow. A photograph of both our ancestors together in Sevagram," he wrote.