Rahul Gandhi Meets Bajrang Punia, Other Wrestlers In Haryana Amid Suspension Of WFI, Protests

New Delhi: In a significant move, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met Bajrang Puni and other top wrestlers in Haryana in the wake of ongoing protests over the new chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and the Sports Ministry's subsequent suspension of the federation's newly-elected body.

Rahul Gandhi Expresses Solidarity With Wrestlers



In a show of solidarity with the aggrieved wrestlers, Rahul Gandhi took this opportunity to engage directly with the wrestling community. This move emphasizes the political interest and concern for the welfare of athletes, transcending the traditional boundaries of party politics.

Rahul Gandhi's involvement doesn't end in Jhajjar; he is scheduled to visit Rohtak later in the day. The focus will shift to the Mehar Singh Akhara in Dev Colony, as the former Congress president continues to stand by the wrestling fraternity in their pursuit of justice and fair representation.

Unrest Among The Wrestlers



The backdrop of this gathering is the unrest echoing through the wrestling community, with several wrestlers returning their hard-earned awards in protest against the recent election results of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Suspension Of Wrestling Body



The newly elected president of WFI, Sanjay Singh, a close associate of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, has stirred controversy. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh stepped down from his position earlier this year following allegations of sexual harassment. The political entanglements within WFI have created a ripple effect, leading to a protest spearheaded by eminent wrestlers like Bajrang Poonia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshee Malikkh.

Top Wrestlers Continue Protest



Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Poonia, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat, and fellow Olympic bronze medallist Sakshee Malikkh have emerged as the faces of this protest. Their unwavering stand against the perceived injustice in the wrestling federation has brought attention not only from the sports fraternity but also from political circles.

Amid the ongoing protests, Vinesh Phogat on Tuesday decided to return her Khel Ratna and Arjuna award to the Prime Minister, saying such honours have become meaningless when wrestlers are struggling badly for justice, aggravating the crisis that has gripped the sport. Phogat, the two-time World Championship medal winner, announced her decision in her letter penned for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the letter posted on X, Phogat said their lives are not like those "fancy government advertisements" that talk about women's empowerment and upliftment. "The Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and Arjuna awards don't have any meaning in my life now. Every woman in this country wants to lead a dignified life. So PM sir I want to return my Dhyan Chand and Arjun award to you so that these awards don't become a burden on us in our endeavour to lead a dignified life," she wrote in her letter.

Phogat, 29, was conferred with the Khel Ratna - the highest sports honour in India - in 2020 while she received the Arjuna award in 2016. Phogat's decision comes days after Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia and Deafylmpics champion Virender Singh Yadav returned their Padma Shri awards and Rio Games bronze medallist Sakshi Malik quit the sport after Sanjay Singh's election as WFI President on December 21.

Amid political turbulence and the ongoing protests, Rahul Gandhi's meeting with the wrestlers holds significance, underlining the intricate intersection of sports, politics, and the pursuit of justice in the Indian wrestling landscape.