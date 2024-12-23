Rahul Gandhi Meets Family Of Judicial Custody Death Victim After Parbhani Violence

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday visited the family of Somnath Suryavanshi, who died in judicial custody following violent clashes in Maharashtra's Parbhani earlier this month. Gandhi's visit brought fresh attention to the December 10 violence that erupted after a glass-enclosed replica of the Constitution near Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue outside Parbhani railway station was vandalized.

Suryavanshi, a resident of Shankar Nagar in Parbhani, was among more than 50 individuals arrested in connection with the unrest. On December 15, he died at a state-run hospital after experiencing chest pain and uneasiness while in judicial custody at the Parbhani District Central Prison.

Rahul Gandhi met the grieving family to express his condolences and solidarity. Speaking after the meeting, Gandhi reportedly criticized the handling of the incident and raised concerns about accountability in such cases.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a judicial probe into the Parbhani violence. Fadnavis, addressing the state assembly, stated that Suryavanshi had informed a magistrate that he was not tortured while in custody. He also mentioned that CCTV footage from the prison showed no signs of brutality.

State BJP President and Revenue Minister Chandrashekar Bawankule dismissed Gandhi’s visit as “drama,” accusing him of politicizing the issue. "Rahul Gandhi's visit is nothing but a staged act to gain political mileage," Bawankule said.

The incident has sparked debates across Maharashtra, with opposition parties questioning the state government’s response to both the violence and Suryavanshi's death.

The December 10 violence in Parbhani broke out after the replica of the Constitution near Dr. Ambedkar’s statue was vandalized, leading to widespread anger and clashes. More than 50 arrests were made, including Suryavanshi, whose death in custody has added a new layer of controversy to the case.