Rahul Gandhi Meets Manual Labourers In Delhi's GTB Nagar, Vows To Secure Their Rights

Gandhi posted images from the exchange on his WhatsApp channel and said, "I had said earlier that there is no respect for manual labour in India today. Today, this got confirmed after meeting the labourers who stand daily in GTB Nagar in search of work."


 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2024, 09:42 PM IST|Source: PTI
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met labourers here on Thursday and asserted that providing full rights and respect to those involved in manual labour is the mission of his life. He met workers at Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar in Delhi and listened to their problems. Gandhi also did manual labour with them at a construction site.

Sharing pictures from the interaction on his WhatsApp channel, Gandhi said, "There is no respect for manual labour in India today, I had said this earlier also - today, this thing got confirmed after meeting the labourers who stand daily in search of work in GTB Nagar."

"They survive on a meagre daily wage due to inflation and even that is not guaranteed. To provide full rights and respect to the labourers and manual workers of India -- this is the mission of my life," he said.

In a post on X, the Congress said, "Today Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi met workers at GTB Nagar in Delhi and listened to their problems. These hardworking labourers are the backbone of India's economy. "It is our responsibility to make their lives simpler and secure their future."

