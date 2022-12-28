Rahul Gandhi might have grown his beard, but it won't help Congress grow its seats: Athawale

New Delhi: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that he might have grown his beard, but that won't help his party grow its number of seats in the 2024 General Elections. Speaking to the news agency IANS, the Republican Party of India President said that Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is a "Bharat Todo Yatra".

"This is not Bharat Jodo Yatra, but 'Bharat Todo Yatra'. If Congress wanted to do Bharat Jodo, they could have done it during its 70-year rule. But what they did was 'Bharat Todo'," Athawale said.

He also spoke on Rahul Gandhi's popularity seeming to be growing with the foot march and said, "Yes, the Yatra is drawing large crowds, but that will not translate into votes in favour of the Congress. Rahul Gandhi has grown his beard, but Congress' seats will not grow."

Leaders like Rahul Gandhi can't even face PM Narendra Modi in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Ramdas Athawale exuded confidence that his ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win 350 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, while the NDA's tally will cross the 400-mark.

"In 2024, we are targeting 350+ seats for the BJP, while the NDA should win 400+ seats. In 2019, BJP had got 303 seats alone, so the target is more this time. The Republican Party of India is fully with the BJP," Athawale said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds good thoughts about Babasaheb Ambedkar. He has vowed to strengthen the Constitution framed by Ambedkar. His ideology of `Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas` is appreciable," he added.



He said that PM Modi's vision of 'Aatamnirbhar Bharat' is incomparable.

"He is a global leader. He has taken the country's economy to a new level. Leaders like Rahul Gandhi cannot even face Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," Athawale, who is the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, said.



On opposition parties coming together for the next general elections, just like like they formed the Mahagathbandhan in 2019, he said, "It is hard for all the opposition parties to come together. Also, every party wants the PM candidate to be from their party. Even if they come together, facing PM Modi will be tough for them."

"The Prime Minister not only has the support of the NDA, but he also enjoys the support of the common people. He is running a good government," Athawale added.