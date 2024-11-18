Advertisement
Rahul Gandhi Mocks BJP’s ‘Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai’, Says Dharavi Slum Project 'Designed To Benifit' Adani

Addressing the Dharavi redevelopment scheme in Mumbai, Gandhi alleged that the BJP had “twisted the political machinery” to favor industrialist Gautam Adani. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2024, 12:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rahul Gandhi Mocks BJP’s ‘Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai’, Says Dharavi Slum Project 'Designed To Benifit' Adani Image: Social Media

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP-led central government of transferring Rs 7 lakh crore worth of projects, including Foxconn and Airbus, from Maharashtra to Gujarat. Speaking ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections, Gandhi claimed this shift had cost Maharashtra’s youth countless job opportunities.  

Describing the elections as a “battle of ideologies,” Gandhi framed the contest as a fight between a few billionaires and the poor. He assured voters that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government would prioritize and protect the interests of the people of Maharashtra.  

Addressing the Dharavi redevelopment scheme in Mumbai, Gandhi alleged that the BJP had “twisted the political machinery” to favor industrialist Gautam Adani. "The entire project seems designed to benefit one person," he said, questioning the fairness of the tender process.  

In a dramatic move at a press conference, Gandhi brought a safe to symbolize Mumbai's wealth. He pulled out two posters from it. The first displayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani with the slogan, “They are safe till they are together.” Gandhi mocked the BJP’s “ek hai toh safe hai” slogan, accusing the party of safeguarding Adani’s interests at the expense of Maharashtra's people.  

The second poster revealed a map of the Adani Group’s Dharavi redevelopment project. Gandhi alleged that the project, which he called “unfair,” exemplified how BJP policies benefited Adani. “Only one person is being given all the ports, airports, and wealth of India,” Gandhi said, reiterating his concerns over the centralization of wealth and power.  

With the assembly elections approaching, Gandhi's remarks reflect a sharpened attack on the BJP as the Congress seeks to rally voters against what it perceives as crony capitalism and policies favoring the wealthy over the common man.  

 

