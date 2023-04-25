topStoriesenglish2599234
NewsIndia
RAHUL GANDHI

Rahul Gandhi Moves Gujarat HC To Stay His Conviction In 'Modi Surname' Defamation Case

A Surat court in March sentenced former Congress president Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail after convicting him in defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark.

Last Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 08:48 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Rahul Gandhi Moves Gujarat HC To Stay His Conviction In 'Modi Surname' Defamation Case

Ahmedabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday filed an appeal in the Gujarat High Court challenging the order of the Surat sessions court which had declined to stay his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark, a lawyer said. Congress advocate BM Mangukia confirmed Gandhi (52) has filed an appeal in the HC here against the last week's order of the sessions court. 

A metropolitan magistrate's court in Surat on March 23 sentenced the former Congress president to two years in jail after convicting him under Indian Penal Code sections 499 and 500 (dealing with criminal defamation) in the 2019 case filed by Gujarat BJP MLA Purnesh Modi. 

Following the verdict, Gandhi, elected to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala in 2019, was disqualified as a Member of Parliament under provisions of the Representation of the People Act. 

The Surat sessions court on April 20 rejected the Congress leader's application for a stay on his conviction. Gandhi is currently on bail in the case.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?