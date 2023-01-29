topStoriesenglish2566991
RAHUL GANDHI

Rahul Gandhi must thank PM for hoisting Tricolour at Lal Chowk: BJP

In an official video, released by the BJP, Rajyavardhan Rathore said, "Rahul Gandhi hoisted Indian Flag at Lal Chowk, Srinagar proudly. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 08:48 PM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi must thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi as it was because of him, that Gandhi could hoist Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, BJP National Spokesperson and former Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore said.

In an official video, released by the BJP, Rajyavardhan Rathore said, "Rahul Gandhi hoisted Indian Flag at Lal Chowk, Srinagar proudly. Today with the efforts of PM Modi and Modi government, situations have become such that any Indian can hoist Tricolor in Kashmir proudly. Rahul Gandhi must thank PM Modi for this."

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra has entered its last lap in Kashmir and is set to culminate on Monday. Rahul Gandhi unfurled the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar at 12 noon to mark the end of the foot march that began on September 7. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala were also present on the occasion.

However, a controversy erupted as Rahul Gandhi`s own cut-out was larger and taller than the Indian flag which many felt was `disrespectful and disgusting behaviour` by a senior leader like Rahul Gandhi.

Netizens were quick to point out the seemingly `disrespectful behaviour of Rahul Gandhi.

(The above article is sourced from news agency IANS. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency IANS is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

