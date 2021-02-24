Rahul Gandhi 'Nikamme Sansad hai': Smriti Irani slams Congress MP for ignoring Amethi

New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday (February 24) slammed former Congress president Rahul Gandhi as 'Nikamme Sansad' or incompetent MP in an exclusive conversation with Zee News. Smriti Irani, who defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi in the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019, said that Rahul had insulted the people of Amethi.

Irani said that Rahul has expressed his hatred for Uttar Pradesh after losing the Lok Sabha election. Rahul has been pretending for years in public and has now shown the true colour of the divisive politics of Congress.

In Assam, Rahul Gandhi insulted the people of Gujarat and extended support to the 'Tukde Tukde gang', said the Union Minister, adding "Amethi gave him everything but he preferred to run away."

"Amethi has tolerated a 'Nikamme Sansad' for 15 years and when failed to serve his agenda in north India. He is now showing the divide and rule mindset of the Gandhi family," Smriti Irani said.

Why are Priyanka and Sonia Gandhi silent on Rahul's statement? she asked, adding that she will not tolerate the insult of Amethi which is her family.

Earlier Smriti Irani tweeted, "Ungrateful. The world says about him, who blabbers more than knowledge."

Taking a dig at former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, BJP national President JP Nadda said that the Congress leader has a habit of dividing people. Nadda criticised the comments made by Rahul Gandhi in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, and tweeted, "A few days back he (Rahul Gandhi) was in the Northeast, spewing venom against the Western part of India. Today in the South he is spewing venom against the North. Divide and rule politics won`t work Rahul Gandhiji. People have rejected this policy. See what happened in Gujarat today."

In Thiruvananthapuram, Rahul Gandhi said, "For the first 15 years, I was an MP in the north. I had got used to a different type of politics. For me, coming to Kerala was very refreshing as suddenly I found that people are interested in issues and not just superficially but going into detail in issues."

Rahul Gandhi's comment triggered a north vs south debate as he described his stint as a Lok Sabha member from Wayanad in Kerala as `refreshing` after 15 years of representing Amethi in the Lok Sabha.