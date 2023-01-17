topStoriesenglish
Rahul Gandhi on Varun Gandhi joining Congress: 'Ready to hug him...'

Rahul Gandhi made it clear that the Congress party might be a problem for Varun Gandhi.

Last Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 10:26 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today made a big statement regarding cousin and BJP MP Varun Gandhi, who is speculated to leave his party and join Congress. Rahul Gandhi, who is constantly making headlines for his Bharat Jodo Yatra, says he can lovingly meet and hug cousin Varun Gandhi, however, does not agree with or support his ideology. Rahul Gandhi made it clear that the Congress party might be a problem for Varun Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi said that Varun Gandhi at some point accepted the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which he can never accept. Rahul Gandhi, who recently took a jibe at RSS and called them 'Kauravas' of the 21st century, said that would rather choose to be beheaded before stepping foot into the RSS office, an ideological source for ruling BJP. He said that his family has an ideology, a thought system.

Referring to an incident, Rahul Gandhi said that years ago Varun Gandhi had told him that RSS is doing very good work in the country. "I told him if you have read and seen what our family stood for, you wouldn't accept it," he said.

There has been a buzz of Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi who keeps a rebellious attitude and criticizes the policies of his own party and government from time to time to leave BJP and join Congress.

