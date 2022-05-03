हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi partying in Nepal's nightclub: BJP leaders share video; BJP, Congress exchange barbs

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga shared a video of Rahul Gandhi partying abroad, while Amit Malviya took a dig at the Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi partying in Nepal&#039;s nightclub: BJP leaders share video; BJP, Congress exchange barbs

New Delhi: The Congress and the BJP are at it again and indulging in the tit-for-tat game. Congress took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visit to Europe and in reply, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga shared a video of Rahul Gandhi partying abroad. A purported undated video is going viral which shows Gandhi partying at a Nepal nightclub, with music being heard in the background, while people can be seen dancing. The video is said to be from a nightclub in Kathmandu. 

 

While Bagga took a dig at Rahul for partying abroad, BJP's Amit Malviya shared the video on Twitter with the caption, "Rahul Gandhi was at a nightclub when Mumbai was under seize. He is at a nightclub at a time when his party is exploding. He is consistent. Interestingly, soon after the Congress refused to outsource their presidency, hit jobs have begun on their Prime Ministerial candidate..."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Kathmandu on Monday. The former Congress President was accompanied by three other persons as he landed at the Tribhuvan International Airport in the afternoon, two security sources have confirmed, reported IANS. While the exact reason behind his Nepal visit is not known yet, the sources said he will participate in a marriage ceremony in Kathmandu this week. Some other Indian VVIPs have also arrived in Kathmandu to participate in the marriage ceremony, though it is not known yet who is organising the function.

The Congress leader will spend five days in Kathmandu and is likely to visit Rara or Mustang, a security source told IANS. It is not known whether he will meet political leaders in Nepal.

While the video went viral, social media was split in its opinion. While some called out Rahul Gandhi for partying in a nightclub, others came out in support of him and said politics and personal life should be kept separate. 

Rahul GandhiRahul Gandhi partyingRahul Gandhi in nightclubBJP vs Congress
