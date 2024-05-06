'Rahul Gandhi Planned To Overturn Ram Temple Decision If Voted To Power': Former Congress Leader Pramod Krishnam

New Delhi: Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Monday made a bombshell revelation and said that Rahul Gandhi planned to overturn the Ayodhya Ram Temple verdict if voted to power. Pramod Krishnam was a part of the Congress party for more than 35 years and was in the party at the time of Ram Mnadir's decision.

While speaking with the news agency ANI, Pramod Krishnam said, "I have spent more than 32 years in the Congress and when the Ram Mandir decision came, Rahul Gandhi in a meeting with his close aides said that after the Congress govt is formed, they will form a superpower commission and will overturn the Ram Mandir decision just like Rajiv Gandhi overturned the Shah Bano decision..."

Pramod Krishnam further said that whoever is a devotee of Sanatan, Lord Rama cannot stay in Congress. "Whoever is a patriot, a Ram devotee, who believes in Sanatan, cannot stay in Congress," he said.

Former Congress leader claimed that many senior leaders are not ready to stay in the party. He further added that whoever sings praise for Pakistan can stay in the Congress.

"There is a very long list right now, by June 4, more senior leaders are ready to leave the party because whoever talks about this country, cannot stay in Congress. Whoever sings praise for Pakistan will stay in Congress.." he said.