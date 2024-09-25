Rahul Gandhi Questions PM Modi’s ‘Mischief’ As Kangana Ranaut’s Farm Law Call Sparks Congress Fury

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday blasted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the recent remark of party MP Kangana Ranaut. Gandhi demanded that Prime Minister must clarify if he is ‘up to some mischief.’

Mandi MP Ranaut sparked debate recently with her controversial demand wherein she urged to bring back the now scrapped Farm laws. However, she issued an apology on Wednesday and withdrew her remark after the BJP cornered her remarks as personal opinion of the actor-turned leader. Ranaut expressed that she is no longer just an artiste but also a BJP member, and her statements need to align with the party's policies.

Gandhi stressed that any efforts to reintroduce the farm laws would face resistance from the INDIA bloc. In a post on his ‘X’ account, he asked, "Who is deciding the government's policy? A BJP MP or Prime Minister Modi?"

Rahul Gandhi released a video statement saying, "The BJP people keep testing ideas. They ask someone to voice an idea among the people and then they see the reaction. This is what has happened, one of their MPs has talked about reviving the three black farm laws. Modi ji you must clarify whether you are against this or are again up to some mischief," reported PTI.

The former Congress chief said, "Will the three farm laws be revived or not? If you do so, I guarantee you that the INDIA bloc will together stand against it. 700 people were martyred, they must be remembered and respected."

On Tuesday, the Congress party posted a video on X featuring Ranaut, who stated in Hindi, "Farm laws that have been repealed should be brought back. I think this may get controversial. The laws in farmers' interest be brought back. Farmers should themselves demand this (to bring farm laws back) so that there is no hindrance to their prosperity.

The three laws - Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act—were repealed in November 2021.

Farmers began their protests in late November 2020, which concluded following the repeal of these laws by Parliament. The legislations were enacted in June 2020 and subsequently revoked in November 2021.

(With PTI inputs)