Rahul Gandhi re-shares old video of him predicting farm laws repeal, watch here

New Delhi: Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared his government’s decision to revoke the three contentious farm laws on Friday (November 19), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to share an old clip of him predicting the repeal of laws.

In the video clip, which was originally shared by the Amethi MP in January this year, Gandhi can be seen saying “Mark my words, take it from me, these laws, the government will be forced to take them back. Remember what I said.”

Here's the video:

Mark my words, the Govt will have to take back the anti-farm laws. pic.twitter.com/zLVUijF8xN — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 14, 2021

In the same video, the Congress leader says, "I am very, very proud of what the farmers are doing. And I fully support the farmers and I will continue to stand with them. I raised their issue in a yatra in Punjab and we will continue to do it.”

Resharing the clip on social media on Friday, Gandhi wrote, “The country's Annadata bowed his head of arrogance with Satyagraha. Congratulations on this victory against injustice! Jai Hind, Jai Hind's farmer!"

After almost a year-long protest by farmers primarily from Punjab and Haryana on all Delhi borders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today declared that his government will revoke all the three controversial agricultural reform laws enacted by the Parliament last year.

In his address to the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the PM said that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws urging the protesting farmers to end their agitation and go back home.

