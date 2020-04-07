Rahul Gandhi reacts to Donald Trump's threat over hydroxychloroquine export, says 'friendship isn't about retaliation'

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (April 7) questioned the government's decision to export hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol to United States and said that life saving drug should be made available to the country first. The Wayanad MP also commented on United States President Donald Trump's warning of retaliation if the Indian government did not allow the export of anti-malarial drugs.

"Friendship isn’t about retaliation. India must help all nations in their hour of need but lifesaving medicines should be made available to Indians in ample quantities first," the former Congress president tweeted.

Gandhi's reaction came after the Ministry of External Affairs said that India would export anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to several countries, including those in the neighbourhood, on a case by case basis in sync with its commitment to the international community to fight the pandemic.

Hydroxychloroquine is an old and inexpensive drug used to treat malaria.

The decision to partially lift the ban on hydroxychloroquine came to the fore hours after US President Donald Trump warned of retaliation if India does not heed to his request to supply the drug, cited by him as a viable therapeutic solution to fight coronavirus infection. In a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 5, Trump sought supply of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to the US.

On March 25, India had imposed a ban on the export of hydroxychloroquine in the midst of views in some quarters that the drug could be used to fight COVID-19. India is the largest exporter of the drug.

It is learnt that high-ranking officials of India and the US were engaged over the issue of supply HCQ to the US by certain Indian companies following telephonic conversation between Modi and Trump and the decision to ease restrictions on export of the drug was result of a process.