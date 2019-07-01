Rahul Gandhi rejects Ashok Gehlot's request to remain Congress president, says his decision is final

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday rejected Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior party leader Ashok Gehlot’s request to remain the chief of Congress, saying he had already decided not to continue as Congress president.

The Gandhi scion made the statement shortly after Gehlot posted a tweet on Monday to express his opinion. Gehlot said in his tweet that the Congress leaders are of the firm belief that only Rahul Gandhi has the capability to lead the party in the current scenario. He added that the commitment shown by Rahul Gandhi towards the well-being of India and its people is unmatched.

“We firmly believe that only he [Rahul Gandhi] can lead the party in the current scenario, his commitment towards well being of our country and countrymen is un-compromised and unmatched,” Gehlot wrote.

We firmly believe that only he can lead the party in the current scenario, his commitment towards well being of our country and countrymen is un-compromised and unmatched. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 1, 2019

Rahul's denial to Gehlot's proposal came just ahead of a meeting of Congress chief ministers with Gandhi to hold discussions over several important issues, including the appointment of a new president of the party. Sources told Zee Media that during the meeting the leaders will appeal to Gandhi to take back his resignation and continue to lead the party in the future.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath will lead the leaders during the meeting, which will be attended by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Puducherry CM V Narayanswamy and Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot. The meeting is scheduled to take place at Rahul Gandhi's residence in New Delhi.

Live TV

It is to be noted that the Congress is facing serious crisis after Gandhi decided to step down as the president of the party following the Congress' disastrous performance in recently held Lok Sabha election. The crisis deepened further on Saturday as some more party leaders tendered their resignations to Rahul Gandhi. According to reports, Akhil Bharti Kishan Congress president Nana Patole and AICC secretary Tarun Kumar submitted their resignations from their party posts on Saturday.