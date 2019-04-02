Rahul Gandhi releases Congress election manifesto: Key promises to woo voters

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with its president Rahul Gandhi describing it as the 'Voice of the People' and is not just one man's view.

Rahul was joined by several top leaders of the party including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi and P Chidambaram as the party launched its manifesto at the party's Akbar Road headquarters.

Here are the highlights of his speech from today's event:

— When we started this process about a year back, I spoke to P Chidamabaram, Rajeev Gowda and gave two instructions. I said this is not a manifesto to be made in closed rooms but this should reflect the wishes of the people of India.

— I also said that whatever is going to be in this manifesto has to be truthful, I do not want a single thing in this manifesto that is a lie because we have been hearing large number of lies spoken everyday by our PM.

— PM had spoken about MGNREGA. He mocked and said it is a bogus and useless scheme. Today everyone knows how much it helped the country. So now we want to guarantee jobs for 150 days, instead of 100 days, under the scheme.

— Five main themes in Congress manifesto, first among them is minimum income scheme NYAY under which Rs 72,000 will be given to poorest.

— Jobs and farmer distress are the key issues. 22 lakh government jobs lying vacant which we will fill up by March 2020.

— Congress proposes to have separate 'kisan budget' and make non-payment of loans by farmers civil offence instead of criminal one.

— When farmers take bank loans and when they are not able to return its called criminal offense. We have decided if farmers are not able to repay it should not be a criminal offense but a civil offense

— We will change Gabbar Singh Tax to GST. Five different taxes will be scrapped and a simple tax system will be brought in.