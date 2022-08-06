New Delhi: Congress, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, took to the street to protest against the rising inflation and economic meltdown on Friday. Dressed in black outfits to register their dissatisfaction with the Modi government’s economic policy and attitude on price rise, Congress workers with the party leadership conducted huge marches across the country. However, the protest, which was expected to be one of the biggest demonstrations by the opposition party against the Centre in the last 8 years, turned ugly with the protest going haywire. The Congres workers were seen clashing with the police as they were stopped to march around PM’s residence and Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Later, some 200 Congress leaders, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were detained for hours. Meanwhile, the BJP has called the protest a political stunt and retaliation against the ED probe of the National Herald Scam case.

Now another image, which has caused quite a controversy has surfaced online. The picture was shared by the BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya on Twitter.

The picture shows Rahul Gandhi holding tightly onto Congress leader Deepender S Hooda as Delhi Police personnel grabbed and dragged the latter. Now BJP IT wing in-charge Amit Malviya alleged that the Wayanad MP was deliberately attempting to rip his colleague’s shirt.

Here's the picture!

After Priyanka Vadra’s twist a hand moment, here is another one. Rahul Gandhi tearing his colleague Deepender Hooda’s shirt so that it made for a good protest picture and Delhi police could be blamed for high handedness.



The Gandhi siblings are strong votary of tamasha politics. pic.twitter.com/92WNahcXpJ — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 6, 2022

“After Priyanka Vadra’s twist, a hand moment here is another one. Rahul Gandhi tore his colleague Deepender Hooda’s shirt so that it made for a good protest picture and Delhi police could be blamed for high-handedness. The Gandhi siblings are a strong votary of tamasha politics,” the caption read.

Malviya earlier alleged Priyanka Gandhi of assaulting a woman cop by twisting her arm and kicking her.