हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Rahul Gandhi seeks transparency from Centre over foreign aid allocation for COVID

Urging the government to be more transparent, he sought explanation regarding the amount of supplies received and asked if they have been distributed among the states.

Rahul Gandhi seeks transparency from Centre over foreign aid allocation for COVID
File Photo

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (May 5) questioned the central government over the allocation of foreign aid India has received in the last few days to deal with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Urging the government to be more transparent, he sought an explanation regarding the amount of supplies received and asked if they have been distributed among the states.

“Questions about Covid foreign aid: What all supplies has India received? Where are they? Who is benefitting from them? How are they allocated to states? Why no transparency? Any answers, GOI,” Gandhi tweeted.

Notably, India has received aid in the form of oxygen concentrators, drugs and other supplies from various countries.

Earlier today, Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of failing the people of the country in the fight against COVID.

He shared a news report stating that about 75 lakh people lost their jobs and the employment rate has hit a four-month low.

“Neither vaccine, nor employment. People are facing the brunt of coronavirus. The Modi government has completely failed,” he tweeted in Hindi. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusRahul Gandhi
Next
Story

Rajasthan: Father dies of COVID-19, woman jumps on funeral pyre, hospitalised with 70% burns

Must Watch

PT1M28S

Coronavirus Update: Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal holds a press conference on COVID-19 situation