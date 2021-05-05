Rahul Gandhi seeks transparency from Centre over foreign aid allocation for COVID

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (May 5) questioned the central government over the allocation of foreign aid India has received in the last few days to deal with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Urging the government to be more transparent, he sought an explanation regarding the amount of supplies received and asked if they have been distributed among the states.

“Questions about Covid foreign aid: What all supplies has India received? Where are they? Who is benefitting from them? How are they allocated to states? Why no transparency? Any answers, GOI,” Gandhi tweeted.

Questions about Covid foreign aid: - What all supplies has India received?

- Where are they?

- Who is benefitting from them?

- How are they allocated to states?

- Why no transparency? Any answers, GOI? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 5, 2021

Notably, India has received aid in the form of oxygen concentrators, drugs and other supplies from various countries.

Earlier today, Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of failing the people of the country in the fight against COVID.

He shared a news report stating that about 75 lakh people lost their jobs and the employment rate has hit a four-month low.

“Neither vaccine, nor employment. People are facing the brunt of coronavirus. The Modi government has completely failed,” he tweeted in Hindi.

