Rahul Gandhi settles 'T-shirt' debate; reveals real reason behind not wearing sweater

Ever since Rahul Gandhi braved Delhi's cold-wearing t-shirt, Congress and the BJP have been trading barbs over the issue. While the Congress termed Rahul Gandhi an ascetic for wearing only a t-shirt in the harsh winter, BJP leaders claimed that Gandhi is wearing thermals inside. While the debate is wide open, Rahul Gandhi today revealed the real reason why he decided against wearing sweaters.

Speaking during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kurukshetra, Gandhi said, "They (BJP and media) are not understanding the issue. Someone is asking, why am I wearing a t-shirt? Why a white t-shirt? They said he is not feeling cold. Let me tell you first why I am wearing a t-shirt. When this yatra began, Kerala had scorching heat. It felt like removing the t-shirt as well. We were sweating, the humidity was high in Kerala. When I reached Madhya Pradesh, the weather started getting mildly cold. One day in the morning, three poor children came to me in torn shirts, they were shivering when I held them.....That day, I decided until I shiver I will only be wearing a t-shirt. When I will start shivering & feel cold I would think of wearing a sweater. I want to send a message to those three girls that if they feel cold, Rahul Gandhi also feels cold. The day they will wear sweaters, Rahul Gandhi will also wear sweaters," he said to a loud cheer from the crowd.

Hitting out at the BJP and the RSS, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Kauravas' of the 21st century wear Khakhi half-pant and run 'shakhas'. "Besides them stand the country's 2-3 richest people," he said.

Gandhi claimed that the RSS people never chant 'Har Har Mahadev' because Lord Shiva was a 'Tapasavi' and these people are attacking India's 'Tapasya'. "They have removed Goddess Sita from 'Jai Siya Ram'. These people are working against India's culture," said Gandhi in Kurukshetra.