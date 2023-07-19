Rahul Gandhi Shares Photo Of Mother Sonia Gandhi On Instagram Day After Flight's Emergency Landing, Calls Her 'Epitome Of Grace'

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday shared a picture of his mother Sonia Gandhi onboard a flight, a day after the aircraft carrying the mother-son duo made an emergency landing due to some technical glitch. Rahul Gandhi shared a picture of his mother on Instagram in which she can be seen wearing an oxygen mask. The picture was possibly clicked while they were headed to the national capital from Bengaluru after attending the mega Opposition meet on Tuesday.

The Congress leader shared his mother’s photo with the caption ‘Ma, the epitome of grace under pressure.’

The Delhi-bound had to make an emergency landing in Bhopal due to a technical glitch. The aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing due to bad weather, said Bhopal police. The plane was going from Bengaluru to Delhi. “The emergency landing was caused due to bad weather conditions. After the 26 like-minded parties convened the second opposition meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday, the Congress leaders returning from the meeting had to halt in Madhya Pradesh. The aircraft carrying them had to make an emergency landing,” the officials said.

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Women’s Commission chairperson Shoba Oza also informed, “The chartered plane carrying Sonia ji and Rahul ji made an emergency landing because of some technical snag.”

As the news spread, a group of Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders including Oza, former Union minister Suresh Pachori, MLAs PC Sharma, Arif Masood and Kunal Choudhary rushed to the airport to meet the Gandhis.

Leaders of 26 parties concluded their two-day meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The first meeting was held in Patna on June 23 and chaired by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.