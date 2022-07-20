New Delhi: The BJP led by Smriti Irani led a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi even as Lok Sabha proceedings got adjourned till 2 pm following Opposition protests over issue of price rise. Taking a sweep at Rahul Gandhi, Irani said the Congress leader may be "unproductive politically" but he should not try to curb the legislature's productivity.

The Parliament's monsoon session has seen little business since it started on Monday due to opposition members, including from the Congress, disrupting its proceedings over issues like fresh GST on certain food items and price rise in general. The government and the opposition have accused each other of running away from debate on critical issues facing the country.

Attacking Gandhi, Irani alleged his political life has been dotted with a show of disrespect to parliamentary procedures and traditions. He is now adamant to bring down the productivity of Lok Sabha, she told reporters. As an Amethi MP between 2004 and 2019, he never posed any question in Parliament and when he "abandoned" the constituency and became the MP of Wayanad, his attendance in Lok Sabha was less than 40 per cent in the winter session in 2019, Irani said. "A gentleman who had never proposed any private member's bill in Parliamentary journey, today yet again, wants to ensure that a healthy, productive debate, discussion in Parliament does not take place," Irani added. She had defeated Gandhi in Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Also read: 'Sonia Gandhi asked, is there any SHORTAGE of funds,' Teesta Setalvad's ex-associate's BIG claim sparks controversy

Irani also took a dig at him over his frequent foreign visits and said this has become a matter of worry for his own party. "His political life has been spent disrespecting parliamentary traditions. Now he is dedicating himself to ensuring that parliamentary proceedings and debates do not take place," she said. "He may be unproductive politically but he should not dare to continuously curb Parliament's productivity," she added.

(With PTI inputs)