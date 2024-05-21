Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP As Sambit Patra’s 'Slip of the Tongue' Stirs Row Over Lord Jagannath

Bhartiya Janta Party’s candidate from Puri Lok Sabha seat, Sambit Patra, sparked controversy with his comment suggesting that Lord Jagannath is a ‘Bhakt’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This remark has caused trouble for the party and prompted attacks from the opposition. On Monday evening, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a shot at the Prime Minister and the BJP. He asserted, “Who gave a handful of BJP people the right to hurt the sentiments of crores of people?” The Wayanad MP claimed that the fall of the ‘BJP's'sinful Lanka’ is near.

In a post on his ‘X’ account, Rahul said, “When the Prime Minister starts considering himself as an emperor and the courtiers start considering him as God, then it is clear that the downfall of the Lanka of sin is near. Who gave a handful of BJP people the right to hurt the sentiments of crores of people? This ego is becoming the cause of their destruction.”

जब प्रधानमंत्री खुद को शहंशाह और दरबारी उन्हें भगवान समझने लगें तो मतलब साफ है कि पाप की लंका का पतन नज़दीक है।



करोड़ों लोगों की आस्था को चोट पहुंचाने का अधिकार मुट्ठी भर भाजपा के लोगों को आखिर किसने दिया?



यह अहंकार ही उनके विनाश का कारण बन रहा है। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 20, 2024

Clearing up the air, BJP leader Patra expressed regret, explaining that his comment was a'slip of the tongue’, and mentioned that he would perform penance in the name of Lord Jagannath as an apology.

In a clarification, Patra told news agency ANI that he had spoken to about 15–16 channels, consistently stating that Prime Minister Modi is a devoted follower of Maha Prabhu Jagannath Ji. While repeating this on various channels, he mistakenly said the opposite due to the crowded conditions, hot weather, and noise, stating that Lord Jagannath is a devotee of Modi.

“Even as the Chief Minister of Ahmedabad and even before that, PM Modi used to regularly visit and offer prayers at Lord Jagannath temple there in Ahmedabad," reported ANI, quoting Sambit Patra.

Patra sparked controversy in Odisha on Monday after stating on a local news channel that "Lord Jagannath is a devotee (bhakt) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

PM Modi held a roadshow in the Puri constituency on Monday with Sambit Patra. The city of Puri is associated with Lord Jagannath Temple. In the 2019 election, Patra was defeated by Pinaki Mishra of the BJD. This time, he is running against Congress' Jaya Narayan Patnayak and BJD's Arup Patnaik.