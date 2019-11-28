Rahul Gandhi slams BJP MP, says 'terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur calling her a terrorist over her controversial statement in Lok Sabha on Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi. Her remarks were expunged by the Chair.

Taking to Twitter, the former Congress president stated that one terrorist is calling another terrorist a patriot. "Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot. A sad day, in the history of India’s Parliament," tweeted Rahul.

The Congress leader had earlier called Thakur the soul of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), adding that she is speaking their heart.

Rahul also stated that he doesn't waste his time on what Thakur says. "She is speaking what lies in the heart of the RSS. She is their soul. I do not waste my time on what Pragya Thakur says," said Rahul. After the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting on Thursday, party interim president Sonia Gandhi too condemned her comments, "Her (Pragya Thakur) comments are shocking. Our party has said everything that needs to be said on the issue."

Facing criticism over her remark, the BJP removed her from Parliamentary Consultative Committee of Defence. BJP Working President JP Nadda said, "Her statement in the parliament is condemnable. BJP never supports such a statement or ideology. We have decided that Pragya Singh Thakur will be removed from the Consultative Committee of Defence, and in this session, she will not be allowed to participate in the parliamentary party meetings."

During a debate on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, when Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP A Raja was speaking on the Bill, Thakur apparently referred to Godse.

Raja said that Godse made a statement when the appeal was filed before the appellate court in Mahatma Gandhi assassination case. As he began quoting Godse, Thakur made some remarks which were objected to by the Opposition members including Congress member Gaurav Gogoi.

Speaker Om Birla asked her to take her seat and said objectionable words will not go into the record. He also asked the members not to cause interruptions and not start behaving like the Speaker.

Speaking to ANI later, Thakur had said that she was referring to Udham Singh when she made the remarks. "The topic that was discussed was of security and A Raja spoke about Udham Singh. He said that Udham Singh nursed a grudge against General Dyer of Jallianwala Bagh massacre for 20 years before killing him. When Raja went on speaking, I interrupted to say that he should not take patriot`s name," said Thakur.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha gave notice in the Rajya Sabha over Thakur's statement. Congress will also give adjournment motion on Thakur's remark.